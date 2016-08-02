Trump declines to endorse Ryan, McCain for re-election: Washington Post

Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to endorse two fellow Republicans, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Senator John McCain, in their upcoming re-election battles after both Republicans criticized his remarks about the family of a slain Muslim U.S. Army captain.

Mirroring the language Ryan used about supporting Trump before his eventual endorsement, Trump told The Washington Post he's "not quite there yet" on supporting the congressman in Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin.