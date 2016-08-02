FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump declines to endorse Ryan, McCain for re-election: Washington Post
August 2, 2016 / 8:57 PM / a year ago

Trump declines to endorse Ryan, McCain for re-election: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to endorse two fellow Republicans, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Senator John McCain, in their upcoming re-election battles after both Republicans criticized his remarks about the family of a slain Muslim U.S. Army captain.

Mirroring the language Ryan used about supporting Trump before his eventual endorsement, Trump told The Washington Post he's "not quite there yet" on supporting the congressman in Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

