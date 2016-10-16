Putin dismisses U.S. hacking allegations as vote rhetoric
GOA, India Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed allegations on Sunday of Russian hacking attacks on the United States, calling them election campaign rhetoric by the White House.
Republican candidate Donald Trump on Sunday said that the presidential race was being "rigged" against him at voting locations, questioning the Nov. 8 election's fairness just hours after his running mate Mike Pence said they would accept the outcome.
"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Alan Crosby)
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, fighting to overcome setbacks and polls showing a tough path to the White House, on Saturday doubled down on his claim that the U.S. election is rigged against him.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's full remarks to several Wall Street audiences appeared to become public on Saturday when the controversial transparency group Wikileaks dumped its latest batch of hacked emails.