Mitt Romney pauses and smiles as he delivers a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, for secretary of state, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, is due to meet Trump on Sunday to discuss the position, NBC News said.