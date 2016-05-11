FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney: It's 'disqualifying' for Trump not to release tax returns
#Politics
May 11, 2016 / 8:38 PM / a year ago

Romney: It's 'disqualifying' for Trump not to release tax returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump for declining to release his tax returns, saying the only explanation was that the documents contained a “bombshell” about the real estate mogul.

“It is disqualifying for a modern-day presidential nominee to refuse to release tax returns to the voters,” Romney said in a Facebook post about Trump, who became the likely Republican nominee when his rivals dropped out last week.

“There is only one logical explanation for Mr. Trump’s refusal to release his returns: there is a bombshell in them,” Romney said. “Given Mr. Trump’s equanimity with other flaws in his history, we can only assume it’s a bombshell of unusual size.”

Trump has said that he will make public his tax returns on the completion of an audit.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
