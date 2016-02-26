FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trumps says expects 2012 Republican nominee Romney to back Rubio
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
February 26, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Trumps says expects 2012 Republican nominee Romney to back Rubio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Mitt Romney (R) shaking hands with Marco Rubio (L) at a campaign rally in Coral Gables, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday he expects his party’s 2012 nominee, Mitt Romney, to back his rival Senator Marco Rubio, and that he would not even accept Romney’s support if offered.

“If he wanted to support me, I probably would not accept his support,” Trump told a rally of supporters.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.