Trumps says expects 2012 Republican nominee Romney to back Rubio

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday he expects his party’s 2012 nominee, Mitt Romney, to back his rival Senator Marco Rubio, and that he would not even accept Romney’s support if offered.

“If he wanted to support me, I probably would not accept his support,” Trump told a rally of supporters.

