Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump waves after meeting with House Republican members in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday he expects to select a running mate in the "next three to four days" and that he was leaning toward someone with political rather than military credentials, The Washington Post reported.

Trump told the Post in an interview that he had five people under consideration, including retired Lt. General Michael Flynn.