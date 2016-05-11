FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says he would like Speaker Ryan to chair Republican convention: Fox
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 11, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

Trump says he would like Speaker Ryan to chair Republican convention: Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) listens to a question during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive U.S. Republican presidential nominee, said on Tuesday he would like House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to chair the party’s July convention, Fox News Channel reported.

“He is a very good man. He wants what’s good for the party and I think we’re going to have very positive results. I’d love frankly for him to stay and be chairman,” Trump said of Ryan in an interview with Fox, according to excerpts released by the television channel.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.