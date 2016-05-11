Trump says he would like Speaker Ryan to chair Republican convention: Fox

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) listens to a question during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive U.S. Republican presidential nominee, said on Tuesday he would like House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to chair the party’s July convention, Fox News Channel reported.

“He is a very good man. He wants what’s good for the party and I think we’re going to have very positive results. I’d love frankly for him to stay and be chairman,” Trump said of Ryan in an interview with Fox, according to excerpts released by the television channel.