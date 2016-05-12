Ryan, Trump cite 'positive step' toward Republican unity

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday they had taken a “positive step” toward unifying the Republican Party with the goal of winning the White House in November.

“With that focus, we had a great conversation this morning. While we were honest about our few differences, we recognize that there are also many important areas of common ground,” the two said in a joint statement.

“This was our first meeting, but it was a very positive step toward unification,” the statement said.