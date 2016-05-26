House Speaker Ryan: Call with Trump was good, productive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he had a good conversation with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but he had no comment on his possible endorsement of the party’s likely nominee.

“We had a very good and very productive phone call,” Ryan told reporters, referring to a telephone call the two men had Wednesday night.

(This version of the story has been corrected to say presumptive nominee, not presumptive candidate, in first paragraph)