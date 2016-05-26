FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan: Call with Trump was good, productive
May 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

House Speaker Ryan: Call with Trump was good, productive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he had a good conversation with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but he had no comment on his possible endorsement of the party’s likely nominee.

“We had a very good and very productive phone call,” Ryan told reporters, referring to a telephone call the two men had Wednesday night.

(This version of the story has been corrected to say presumptive nominee, not presumptive candidate, in first paragraph)

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Megan Cassella and Alana Wise; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

