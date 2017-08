Speaker of the House Paul Ryan listens to House of Help City of Hope CEO Bishop Shirley Holloway as he holds an event to discuss the Republican Party's anti-poverty plan in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday disavowed Donald Trump's criticism of a Hispanic judge, saying such remarks were the "textbook definition of a racist comment."

Ryan, speaking at an event to unveil U.S. House Republicans' policy proposals, said the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's comments were absolutely unacceptable and indefensible.