a year ago
Trump expected to endorse Ryan for re-election later on Friday: Fox News
August 5, 2016 / 5:38 PM / a year ago

Trump expected to endorse Ryan for re-election later on Friday: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) closes the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016.Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan in his bid for re-election later on Friday, Fox News reported, citing two unnamed Republican sources.

Fox News said the endorsement was expected to come during a Trump campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In an interview with the Washington Post on Tuesday, Trump said he was "not quite there yet" on supporting the Wisconsin lawmaker, who is the Republican Party's top elected official.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

