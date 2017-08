Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the presidential town hall debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that House of Representatives' Speaker Paul Ryan, the party's top elected official, should "not waste his time" opposing the party's nominee.

"Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee," Trump said in a post on Twitter.