Trump says he and Ryan close on border security, trade and military: Fox News
May 12, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Trump says he and Ryan close on border security, trade and military: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) arrives for a a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters following a private meeting with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan largely agree on issues of border security, trade and beefing up the military.

“I think for the most part we agree on a lot of different items,” Trump said in an interview to be broadcast later Thursday on Fox News.

“I feel very strongly about border security. I feel very strongly about trade. I feel very strongly about building up the military. To a large extent I think Paul is there also,” Trump said.Trump and Ryan held a highly anticipated meeting in Washington on Thursday to try to bridge differences ahead of the November presidential election.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
