Former Republican candidate Santorum endorses Trump for president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum on Tuesday endorsed Donald Trump for president, saying he was swayed by Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees.
Santorum, who dropped out of the presidential race in February and threw his support to Senator Marco Rubio, told Fox News: “The most important issue is preserving the Constitution of this country and a liberal Supreme Court will destroy it.”
Last Wednesday, Trump unveiled a list of 11 judges he would consider, if elected, to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh