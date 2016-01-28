Santorum to attend Trump's rally, campaign says

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum speaks at the New Hampshire GOP's FITN Presidential town hall in Nashua, New Hampshire January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum plans to join party front-runner Donald Trump at a rally in Iowa later on Thursday, his campaign said.

Santorum, a former U.S. lawmaker, will participate in the so-called “undercard” debate for Republican presidential candidates with less support in the polls before going to the event with Trump, who has vowed to skip Thursday night’s debate hosted by Fox News.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee also said he plans to attend Trump’s event.

