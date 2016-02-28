Senator Jeff Sessions to endorse Trump White House bid: Drudge Report

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Jeff Sessions will become the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse party front-runner Donald Trump on Sunday evening, Drudge Report said, marking another in a string of high-profile endorsements for the billionaire businessman.

Sessions’ support will top the list of politicians who have thrown their backing to Trump in the last week, including Republican U.S. Representatives Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California, as well as former rival for the nomination New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who endorsed on Friday.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.