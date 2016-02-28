FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator Jeff Sessions to endorse Trump White House bid: Drudge Report
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
February 28, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Senator Jeff Sessions to endorse Trump White House bid: Drudge Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Jeff Sessions will become the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse party front-runner Donald Trump on Sunday evening, Drudge Report said, marking another in a string of high-profile endorsements for the billionaire businessman.

Sessions’ support will top the list of politicians who have thrown their backing to Trump in the last week, including Republican U.S. Representatives Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California, as well as former rival for the nomination New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who endorsed on Friday.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.