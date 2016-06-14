Trump calls for increased military response after Orlando shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech about national security in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. June 13, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Monday said the United States needs to increase its military response against Islamic State in the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting over the weekend, including additional bombings.

The presumptive Republican nominee, in an interview on Fox News, said that he would address acts of terrorism in his speech at 2 p.m. EDT in New Hampshire, which he had earlier planned to use to target Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.