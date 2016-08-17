FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump says he would bar top aides from accepting speaking fees
#Politics
August 17, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Trump says he would bar top aides from accepting speaking fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Donald Trump speaks at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio.Eric Thayer

WEST BEND, Wis. (Reuters) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said if elected he would force top administration officials to sign a pledge not to accept speaking fees from corporations with registered lobbyists or foreign countries for five years after leaving office.

The pledge - a rare policy pronouncement from the New York real estate mogul - was part of his criticism of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton who, along with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have accepted millions of dollars in speaking fees since he left office.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Paul Tait

