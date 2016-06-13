FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over shooting, still plans major speech
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 13, 2016 / 1:37 AM / a year ago

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over shooting, still plans major speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will postpone a campaign rally planned for Monday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because of Sunday's Orlando shooting, his campaign said.

But Trump will go ahead with a major speech at St. Anselm's College in Portsmouth scheduled for Monday afternoon, the campaign said in a statement, adding that he would hold a rally in the city in the near future.

"He looks forward to returning to New Hampshire and discussing the serious threats facing all Americans and his solutions for making this country safe again," the statement said.  

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.