a year ago
Trump announces new hires to expand campaign operations
#Politics
June 21, 2016 / 10:39 PM / a year ago

Trump announces new hires to expand campaign operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, June 18, 2016.Nancy Wiechec

(Reuters) - Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has hired several new staff members to expand his campaign for the November election, including Jim Murphy as national political director to focus on key battleground states, his campaign said on Tuesday.

Other new hires listed in a Trump campaign statement included Lucia Castellano as director of human resources, Brad Parscale as the campaign's digital director, and Kevin Kellems as director of surrogates.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
