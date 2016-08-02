FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump fires back at Obama, says Clinton 'unfit' for government
August 2, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Trump fires back at Obama, says Clinton 'unfit' for government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A supporter photographs Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shot back at President Barack Obama's criticism of him as unfit for office, saying Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has embraced policies that have hurt national security and America's workers.

"Hillary Clinton has proven herself unfit to serve in any government office," Trump said in a statement shortly after Obama issued a scathing attack and challenged Republican leaders to withdraw support for their "woefully unprepared" nominee.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
