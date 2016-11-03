Steven Mnuchin, speaks at a panel discussion ''Jump-Starting the Housing Market'' at the 2009 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills,California April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

WASHINGTON Donald Trump wants his presidential campaign finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, to serve as his Treasury secretary if he wins the U.S. presidency, Fox Business Network reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Mnuchin, a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc who also founded the hedge fund company Dune Capital Management LP, joined the Republican presidential nominee's campaign in May as his chief fundraiser.

Fox Business Network, citing unnamed sources from inside the Trump campaign, said the New York businessman has told his team he wants Mnuchin to lead the U.S. Treasury Department.

Representatives for the Trump campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mnuchin resigned from CIT Group Inc last year.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis)