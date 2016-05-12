Trump touts 'great' day in D.C. meeting with Republicans: Twitter

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a “great day” in Washington meeting with Republican leaders, including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Great day in D.C. with (Ryan) and Republican leadership. Things working out really well!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The meetings marked an effort within the Republican Party to unify following a contentious primary battle for the Republican presidential nomination.