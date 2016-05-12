FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Trump touts 'great' day in D.C. meeting with Republicans: Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Committee for a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a “great day” in Washington meeting with Republican leaders, including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Great day in D.C. with (Ryan) and Republican leadership. Things working out really well!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The meetings marked an effort within the Republican Party to unify following a contentious primary battle for the Republican presidential nomination.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Doina Chiacu

