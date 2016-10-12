Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein gestures before a media briefing at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA If Republican candidate Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, it would be "dangerous from an international point of view", the top United Nations human rights official said on Wednesday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein cited Trump's views on vulnerable communities and his talk of using torture, banned under international law, as "deeply unsettling and disturbing".

"If Donald Trump is elected on the basis of what he has said already - and unless that changes - I think it is without a doubt that he would be dangerous from an international point of view," Zeid told a news briefing in Geneva.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)