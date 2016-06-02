FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump will reopen controversial Trump University after litigation ends
June 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Trump will reopen controversial Trump University after litigation ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday said he will reopen the controversial Trump University real estate school at the close of litigation.

"I have instructed my execs to open Trump U (University), so much interest in it! I will be pres (president)," he said in a tweet.

Trump is fighting a lawsuit against the venture that accuses the school of misleading thousands of people who paid up to $35,000 for seminars to learn real estate investment strategies.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Chris Reese

