Trump will reopen controversial Trump University after litigation ends

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday said he will reopen the controversial Trump University real estate school at the close of litigation.

"I have instructed my execs to open Trump U (University), so much interest in it! I will be pres (president)," he said in a tweet.

Trump is fighting a lawsuit against the venture that accuses the school of misleading thousands of people who paid up to $35,000 for seminars to learn real estate investment strategies.