Republican Donald Trump says he has 'unlimited' access to campaign money

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he is willing to tap into his personal funds to cover any fundraising deficit he faces against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, after finishing May more than $40 million behind her in cash.

"If need be, there could be unlimited 'cash on hand' as I would put up my own money, as I have already done through the primaries, spending over $50 million," Trump said in a statement. "Our campaign is leaner and more efficient, like our government should be."