a year ago
Trump expected to make VP announcement on Friday: sources
#Politics
July 13, 2016 / 1:28 AM / a year ago

Trump expected to make VP announcement on Friday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, Indiana, July 12, 2016.John Sommers II

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for running mate at a campaign event on Friday, campaign sources said on Tuesday.

Among the possible picks are former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, according to media reports and Republican sources.

"I have it down to five people," Trump told Fox News on Tuesday.

Pence introduced Trump at a campaign rally in Westfield, Indiana, on Tuesday evening. "I don't know if he's going to be your governor or your vice president. Who the hell knows," Trump told the rally.

Gingrich and Christie have also campaigned with Trump in recent weeks.

The Republican National Convention, where Trump is set to be formally nominated as the party's candidate for the Nov. 8 election, begins on Monday in Cleveland.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

