May 4, 2016 / 10:23 PM / a year ago

Trump signals willingness to raise U.S. minimum wage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(This version of the story corrects the figure for the current minimum wage to $7.25 from $15 in paragraph two)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said on Wednesday he was “open to doing something” with the country’s minimum wage, but added that any increase would have to be weighed against a potential loss of competitiveness.

“I‘m open to doing something with it,” Trump said in an interview with CNN, adding that he did not like the current $7.25 an hour level. “I mean you have to something that you can live on.”

“But what I really do like is bring our jobs back, so they’re making much more than the 15 dollars” an hour, he added.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
