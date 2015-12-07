FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says Trump statement on Muslims contrary to U.S. values: CNN
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 7, 2015 / 11:24 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Trump statement on Muslims contrary to U.S. values: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters and signs autographs after a campaign stop in Spencer, Iowa December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States goes against U.S. values and would hurt national security, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on CNN on Monday.

“It’s totally contrary to our values as Americans. We have in our Bill of Rights respect for the freedom of religion,” Rhodes said in an interview.

“It’s also contrary to our security,” Rhodes said, explaining Islamic State militants were trying to cast the United States as being at war with Islam.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.