White House says Trump's Muslim comments disqualify him for president
December 8, 2015 / 6:28 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Trump's Muslim comments disqualify him for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s call for the United States to ban Muslims from entering the country disqualified him from becoming president and called on Republicans to reject him immediately.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Trump’s campaign had a “dustbin of history” quality to it and said his comments were offensive and toxic.

Earnest said other Republican presidential candidates, who have pledged to support the person who eventually wins their party’s nomination, should disavow Trump “right now.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

