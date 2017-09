Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a copy of his new book "Crippled America" at news conference to promote the book in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday rejected Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s accusations that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Of course not,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said when asked about the remarks by Trump. “This administration goes to great lengths to ensure that the Federal Reserve” can make monetary policies that are in the best interests of the country and the economy, Earnest said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.