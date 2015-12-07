White House says Trump statement on Muslims contrary to U.S. values: CNN

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters and signs autographs after a campaign stop in Spencer, Iowa December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States goes against U.S. values and would hurt national security, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on CNN on Monday.

“It’s totally contrary to our values as Americans. We have in our Bill of Rights respect for the freedom of religion,” Rhodes said in an interview.

“It’s also contrary to our security,” Rhodes said, explaining Islamic State militants were trying to cast the United States as being at war with Islam.

