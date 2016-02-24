Trump gains first endorsement from member of Congress

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd after addressing supporters after being declared by the television networks as the winner of the Nevada Republican caucuses at his caucus night rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Chris Collins backed Donald Trump for his party’s presidential nomination on Wednesday, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to formally endorse the billionaire businessman.

Collins of New York had previously endorsed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who dropped out of the race on Saturday.

“We need a president willing to make the tough decisions necessary to restore our country to greatness,” Collins said in a statement. “I believe Donald Trump is the man for the job, and I am proud to provide him with my support.”

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.