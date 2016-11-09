FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkish PM says Trump victory a chance to advance relations with U.S
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish PM says Trump victory a chance to advance relations with U.S

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying it was an opportunity to further bilateral relations.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Yildirim said a "new page" would be opened in U.S.-Turkey relations if Washington extradited the U.S.-based cleric Turkey blames for orchestrating the July 15 failed coup.

"An area of opportunity has been created for the new president to advance relations with policies taking into account Turkey's fight against terror," Yildirim said.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

