Ukraine says hopes for continued support against Russia from U.S. under Trump

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he hoped the United States would continue to support Ukraine in its stand-off with Russia following the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

"The President looks forward to a continuation of U.S support in two important areas: Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression ... and also assistance in the realization of major reforms," Poroshenko was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.