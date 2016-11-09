FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ukraine says hopes for continued support against Russia from U.S. under Trump
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

Ukraine says hopes for continued support against Russia from U.S. under Trump

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement after talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande in Berlin, Germany, October 20,Martin Schlicht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he hoped the United States would continue to support Ukraine in its stand-off with Russia following the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

"The President looks forward to a continuation of U.S support in two important areas: Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression ... and also assistance in the realization of major reforms," Poroshenko was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
