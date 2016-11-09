U.N. chief hopes Trump will strengthen international cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he hopes the administration of Donald Trump will "strengthen the bonds of international cooperation" and described Hillary Clinton as "a powerful symbol of women's empowerment."

"In the aftermath of a hard-fought and often divisive campaign, it is worth recalling and reaffirming that the unity in diversity of the United States is one of the country’s greatest strengths. I encourage all Americans to stay true to that spirit," Ban said after Trump's presidential election victory.

"People everywhere look to the United States to use its remarkable power to help lift humanity up and to work for the common good," Ban told reporters.