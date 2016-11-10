FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Viewsroom: The President Trump effect
November 10, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 10 months ago

Viewsroom: The President Trump effect

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves as he walks offstage after delivering a campaign speech about national security in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. June 13, 2016 in response to the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.Brian Snyder - RTX2G1L4

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The incoming commander-in-chief's $1 trln infrastructure pledge has buoyed builders and could even help the Fed. The bank stock rally, though, may lack a solid foundation – and Obamacare could be the election's Brexit analogy. Meanwhile, European political iconoclasts rejoice.

 

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

