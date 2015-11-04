FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GOP keeps control of Virginia state Senate despite gun control spending
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 4, 2015 / 4:38 AM / 2 years ago

GOP keeps control of Virginia state Senate despite gun control spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Republicans kept control of the Virginia state Senate on Tuesday despite millions from billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s gun control advocacy group backing Democrats.

The victories mean that the Republicans retain control of both houses of the state legislature. The party remains an obstacle to Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe as he tries to tighten gun laws and expand Medicaid in the state, a battleground in the 2016 presidential elections.

Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group had made the Virginia races an election focus. It spent $2.2 million in ads for two Democratic Senate candidates in a bid to have the party take control of the 40-seat chamber.

Democrat Jeremy McPike, an Alexandria city administrator, defeated Republican Hal Parrish in a race in Washington’s suburbs.

But Democrat Dan Gecker, who was also backed by Everytown, was beaten by Republican lawyer Glen Sturtevant in a Richmond-area district.

The races were part of a surge of money by gun control backers into state elections as efforts to pass federal gun control legislation have failed.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.