Republican Scott Walker tweets that he is running for president

Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Scott Walker speaks during the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Scott Walker tweeted the obvious on Friday, that he is running for president in 2016, days ahead of his official announcement in Wisconsin.

“Scott is in. Are you? Join our team today,” Walker said in a tweet accompanied by an image of him waving with the headline: “Scott Walker is running for president. Join the team.”

The tweet was later deleted.

Walker, a two-term governor of Wisconsin, is to announce his bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Monday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Walker team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Walker’s communications director, Kirsten Kukowski, tweeted what appeared to be a response to media questions about the Walker tweet.

“Happy Friday everyone, stay tuned for @ScottWalker’s announcement at 5 p.m. CT Monday in Waukesha, WI,” she said.