Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Scott Walker talks about his campaign during the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

(Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announced on Monday he was joining the crowded Republican field seeking the White House in the November 2016 election.

“America needs new, fresh leadership with big, bold ideas from outside of Washington to actually get things done,” Walker said in a new video. “I am running for president to fight and win for the American people.”