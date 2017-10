U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes part in the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will endorse fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton for president on Thursday night, a Boston Globe reporter said on Twitter, citing a Warren source.

Warren, who has a strong following in the progressive movement, will declare her support on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT, reporter Annie Linskey said.