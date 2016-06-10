Senator Warren endorses Clinton for president

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes part in the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday.

“I am ready to get in this fight and work my heart out for Hillary Clinton to become the next president of the United States and to make sure that Donald Trump never gets any place close to the White House,” the Massachusetts senator said in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”