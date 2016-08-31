FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wasserman Schultz wins Florida Democratic nod in House race: Miami Herald
August 31, 2016 / 1:33 AM / a year ago

Wasserman Schultz wins Florida Democratic nod in House race: Miami Herald

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2016.Scott Audette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, who last month lost her job as head of the Democratic National Committee, won a bid on Tuesday to be her party's nominee for a seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Miami Herald reported.

The newspaper projected that Wasserman Schultz defeated Tim Canova, a law professor who is an outspoken Wall Street critic. He is aligned with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
