U.S. President Barack Obama departs Joint Base Andrews in Washington to campaign in three states for Hillary Clinton, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama is still confident in FBI Director James Comey's ability to the lead the FBI, the White House said on Monday.

Comey has faced intense criticism for his handling of a probe of Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

"The president views Director Comey as a man of integrity, a man of principle," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing. "The president's views of him have not changed ... he continues to have confidence in his ability to run the FBI."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)