10 months ago
White House says committed to implementing Iran deal, climate change agreement
November 9, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 10 months ago

White House says committed to implementing Iran deal, climate change agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Josh Earnest speaks to reporters about the presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump from the White House in Washington November 9, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration remains committed to implementing the Paris agreement on climate change and the Iran nuclear deal through its final months, the White House said on Wednesday after the presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump.

"This administration will be committed to implementing those policies through January 20th, and we will live up to the commitments that we have made in each of those areas as we do so," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

Trump, who strongly criticized the Iran deal and the Paris agreement, will start his four-year term on Jan. 20.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

