10 months ago
Obama hopeful Trump won't seek political revenge on Clinton: White House
#Politics
November 9, 2016 / 7:09 PM / 10 months ago

Obama hopeful Trump won't seek political revenge on Clinton: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement the morning after Donald Trump was elected as the next U.S. president in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama hopes the U.S. tradition of people in power not using the criminal justice system against their opponents will continue, the White House said on Wednesday when asked about Republican President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to jail his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"We've got a long tradition in this country of ... people in power not using the criminal justice system to exact political revenge. ... The president is hopeful that it will continue," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.

(This story corrects headline to say political not criminal revenge)

Reporting by Sudan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
