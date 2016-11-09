Obama intends to brief, not lobby, Trump on policies: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama intends to brief, rather than lobby, President-elect Donald Trump about the Obama administration's policies during the transition of power, the White House said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest added, however, that viewing some policies from inside the government "gives you a new appreciation for the benefits of those policies."
"President Obama is committed to an effective transition that helps bring President-elect Trump and his team up to speed on the current status of U.S. policy, including foreign policy," Earnest said.
