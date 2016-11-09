FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Obama intends to brief, not lobby, Trump on policies: White House
November 9, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

Obama intends to brief, not lobby, Trump on policies: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden at his side, speaks about the election results that saw Donald Trump become President-elect from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington November 9, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama intends to brief, rather than lobby, President-elect Donald Trump about the Obama administration's policies during the transition of power, the White House said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest added, however, that viewing some policies from inside the government "gives you a new appreciation for the benefits of those policies."

"President Obama is committed to an effective transition that helps bring President-elect Trump and his team up to speed on the current status of U.S. policy, including foreign policy," Earnest said.

Reporting by Sussan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
