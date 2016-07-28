FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
WikiLeaks releases hacked Democratic National Committee audio files
July 28, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

WikiLeaks releases hacked Democratic National Committee audio files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2016. Picture taken July 23, 2016.Scott Audette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks released files on Wednesday of what it said were audio recordings pulled from the emails of the Democratic National Committee that were obtained by hacking its servers.

The latest release, which came in the middle of the Democratic National Convention where Hillary Clinton was officially named the party's presidential nominee, is the second batch in a series that has deeply rattled the party and prompted the organization's chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, to step down.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
