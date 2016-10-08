FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Pence to represent him at Wisconsin event on Saturday
#Politics
October 8, 2016 / 2:04 AM / a year ago

Trump says Pence to represent him at Wisconsin event on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, under fire for vulgar comments caught on tape in 2005 and published on Friday, said that running mate Mike Pence would represent him at a Wisconsin campaign event on Saturday.

Trump said in a statement that he would stay in New York "in debate prep" with Republican National Campaign chairman Reince Priebus, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Senator Jeff Sessions before flying to St. Louis on Sunday for the second presidential debate.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
